Michelle Wolf Rips ‘Useless’ Ivanka Trump: ‘She’s Doing a Terrible Job’

Comedienne Michelle Wolf unloaded on President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka during a recent interview with The Daily Beast, lamenting how she is doing a “terrible job” advising her father in the White House.

The topic of Ivanka started after Wolf was asked her thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding fellow talk show host Samantha Bee, who called Ivanka a “feckless cunt” for failing to counter her father’s policy on illegal immigration.

“I would guess that most people don’t even know what joke that was in. They probably just saw the headline: “Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump a feckless cunt,” she said. “They don’t know it was a bit about ICE, and they may not even know that Ivanka posted that picture or really so much about that.

When asked whether Trump knew what the word “feckless” means, Wolf suggested that there was “no way” he or other members of his administration knew the definition of the word.

“There’s no way! There are so many people in that administration that had to be like, I’m sorry, “feckless?” There’s no way Jesse Watters was like, “I’m aware of that word!” Or Steve Doocy. [Laughs] I really think that if you couch something in a joke, you can say whatever you want,” Wolf said. “I’m guessing the reason she had to apologize was because sponsors were pulling out.”

Wolf went on to criticize Ivanka for doing a “terrible job” advising her father in office, claiming that she is “just a pretty little girl.”

“I mean, Ivanka is part of the Trump administration,” Wolf explained. “She’s fair game. And she is useless. So I think it’s very fair to point out that she’s doing a terrible job.”

“We’re all fooled by her because Eric and Don Jr. aren’t attractive, and then we pull that, Well, she’s just a little girl! She’s just a pretty little girl. And that’s why you shouldn’t underestimate women: they’ll look like a pretty little girl and they’ll steal the children right out from under you.”

In April, the 32-year-old comedienne stirred her own controversy after trashing the appearance of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, leading to a backlash against the event and an apology from its organizer.

Wolf, a former Daily Show correspondent, is currently starring in her own Netflix late-night series The Break With Michelle Wolf. The first few episodes see Wolf regularly attacking Trump or other members of his administration.

