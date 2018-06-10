Pop Star Alanis Morissette Says Her Most Prized Possession Is a Crucifix

Pop star Alanis Morissette said that her most treasured possession is a crucifix carried by her grandmother while escaping the Hungarian Revolution in 1956 in an interview published Saturday.

The Canadian-American singer and actress, who played the part of God in the 1999 film “Dogma,” told the Guardian newspaper that her grandmother left her the crucifix when she died.

Describing herself as a geeky, academic, nature-lover, Morissette said her greatest achievement was a home birth with both her kids, Ever and Onyx.

Raised Catholic, the Grammy award-winning Morissette has credited the Church with her successful career as a performer.

“I owe the Catholic Church my singing career. Honestly,” she said in a 2015 interview with The Star. “I used to sing around the house and my brothers always told me I couldn’t sing to save my life.”

“Then one day I was singing in church and a woman turned to me and said I had a beautiful voice. That changed everything for me. I loved the music. I loved the esthetic. I loved Jesus. I loved Mary. I wanted to be Mary,” she said.

Morissette has said that her Catholic roots run deep, with its plusses and minuses.

“Oh yes, I had my fill of good Catholic girlness. A lot of perfectionism, a lot of overachieving,” she said. “I had my moments of snapping. There’s only so many years in a row you can keep that going. The frigidity, the guilt about enjoying yourself, about appreciating your body, about taking care of your body.”

Morissette now describes herself as a “post-Catholic” whose spirituality runs closer to Buddhism.

“The spirituality that I experience sometimes touches on religion, in that I resonate with the thread of continuity that permeates through all religions,” she told Time Out: New York in 2012.

“But in terms of it being a concretized, organized part of my life, it’s not. It’s kind of outside of and within religion, my sense of spirit,” she said.

