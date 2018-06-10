Report: Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI in California

Actor and libertarian Vince Vaughn was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) by police in Manhattan Beach early Sunday morning, according to news reports.

A report by Cox Media summarized information from several sources (original links):

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested in California early Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The police department confirmed that Vaughn, 48, who starred in last year’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” was in their custody. According to KABC, authorities, Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier, TMZ reported that Vaughn was arrested on a DUI charge. He was stopped around 4 a.m. in Manhattan Beach, TMZ reported. The actor, best known for comedic films such as “Wedding Crashers,” “Swingers,” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” was arrested in 2001 after a bar brawlin Wilmington, North Carolina, E!Online reported.

Vaughn’s passenger was also arrested for public intoxication.

Contrary to the leftist leanings of many of his Hollywood colleagues, Vaughn has consistently stood for individual liberties, including the right to bear arms. He said in 2015 (via GQ):

Take mass shootings. They’ve only happened in places that don’t allow guns … These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people. They are looking to slaughter defenseless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f***ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds.

The Hollywood Reporter added that Vaughn was also charged with resisting arrest, and has since been released.

