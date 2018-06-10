Robert De Niro Unloads on Trump: ‘Soulless, Amoral, Abusive, Con-Artist, Son of a Bitch’

Actor Robert De Niro unloaded on President Donald Trump during a speech to high school students this week, at one point appearing to compare the President to the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Addressing students at an awards ceremony for recipients of the Rosemary Breslin American Writer Award in New York, De Niro dedicated a large part of his speech to attacking Trump and Republicans in Congress for failing to tell the “truth.”

“So what about the truth? What does the truth even mean today? I mean, if you’re Donald Trump it doesn’t mean anything. If you’re cowardly Republican enablers in Congress you don’t let the truth stand in the way of pathetically clinging to power,” he said. “Our country is led by a president who believes he can make up his own truth. And we have a word for that — bullshit.”

“For example, you might say, as have many professionals, that Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of discharging duties of the President of the United States. That he’s afflicted with a narcissistic personality disorder.”

“That he’s a congenital liar. A mean-spirited, soulless, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a bitch. Fuck Donald Trump,” he continued. “And I say this, cause I am not political, but I am now. You guys are the future.”

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

The 72-year-old Casino star then went on to compare Trump’s rise to that of Adolf Hitler, whose rise to power in the 1930’s led to a World War and mass genocide that killed over 60 million people.

“We’re in a dangerous situation… you know with Hitler, with other despots, people didn’t take them seriously, they laughed at them,” he remarked. “And then what happened, they turned around and it was too late. We can’t let that happen in this country and you guys are the ones to do it.”

Although most of his remarks were met with a scattering of applause, some audiences members could be heard expressing their disapproval. His reference to Hitler, meanwhile, was met with an awkward silence.

“Inappropriate,” one woman could be heard saying. “What does this have to do with the kids?”

Since Trump’s rise to the presidency, De Niro has joined many Hollywood stars in sounding off over America’s current political climate. Before the 2016 election, he even spoke of how he wanted to punch Trump in the face.

“I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” De Niro said in an anti-Trump video broadcast.

“He’s an embarrassment to this country,” he continued. “He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.”

