Barbra Streisand: Trump’s Border Policies ‘Anti-Child, Anti-Family, Anti-Immigrant’

Pop icon and actress Barbra Streisand issued a social media screed against President Donald Trump over the weekend, calling him “anti-child” over his immigration and border security policies.

“This President is anti-child, anti-family, anti-immigrant, anti-environment,” Streisand tweeted, linking to a New York Times about a five-year-old boy taken from his father who was arrested for illegally entering the United States.

“He is anti-compassion and lacks basic humanity,” the Oscar-winner added.

This President is anti-child, anti-family, anti-immigrant, anti-environment. He is anti-compassion and lacks basic humanity. https://t.co/L3Uw40q6sn — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 8, 2018

A couple days later, Streisand launched another Twitter tantrum at Trump linking, this time, to an opinion piece about the real estate mogul’s comments about the infamous Central Park Five.

“Donald Trump thrives by promoting division and hatred,” the Star is Born actress tweeted.

Donald Trump thrives by promoting division and hatred. https://t.co/ClQJT8Pb8f — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 10, 2018

Indeed, the 14-time Grammy-winner regularly attacks President Trump for his handling of Obama-era policies.

Last Month, Streisand lashed out at Trump over his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Is this president this vindictive? Obviously!” Streisand said of Trump. “He would endanger the world with more nuclear weapons by pulling out of the Iran deal because of it and the GOP doesn’t blink!”

Is this president this vindictive? Obviously! He would endanger the world with more nuclear weapons by pulling out of the Iran deal because of it and the GOP doesn't blink! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 8, 2018

The 76-year-old crooner’s Trump-bashing came on the heels of her announcing a massive Netflix deal that includes the streaming platform offering six of Streisand’s most celebrated specials from My Name Is Barbra (1965) to Barbra Streisand: The Concert (1994) and Barbra Streisand: Timeless (2001).

