Chelsea Handler: ‘We Have a Domestic Enemy Running Our Country’

Former Netflix talk host turned left-wing activist Chelsea Handler jumped to her Twitter account on Monday to slam President Donald Trump as an agent of Russia undermining America.

Chelsea Handler re-tweeted a post that exclaimed “Trump is a Putin puppet,” to which the comedian added:

“Putin is giving Trump talking points and actions to take to help undermine the very country he is from. We have a domestic enemy running our country pissing on about allies who shows fealty only to Putin. This is not America. This is Russia.”

Putin is giving trump talking points and actions to take to help undermine the very country he is from. We have a domestic enemy running our country pissing on about allies who shows fealty only to Putin. This is not America. This is Russia. https://t.co/kyBwTMwiHd — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 11, 2018

Handler did not detail exactly why she thinks the message she re-tweeted in any way proved Russian ties. Perhaps Handler’s referring to tweets Trump sent over the weekend concerning NATO funding.

“Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO,” the president Tweeted on Sunday, “while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming!”

In a second message, Trump added: “And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military!”

….Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

….And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Hardly an “attack” on NATO, President Trump’s tweets were viewed by experts as negotiation tactics meant to even the funding playing field between all NATO nations. Indeed President Trump noted that NATO is “good” in his tweets.

It is also anybody’s guess how Trump’s tweets favor Russia.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.