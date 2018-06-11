Dinesh D’Souza’s upcoming political documentary, Death of a Nation, will compare President Trump with Abraham Lincoln, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

The movie’s poster, which publicizes a release date of August 3, 2018, combines Trump’s and Lincoln’s face and includes images of slavery and the present-day riots leftists have launched on college campuses to stop conservatives from peaceful assembly.

D’Souza told the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left entertainment outlet, that his movie “draws a provocative analogy between Lincoln and Trump. Not that they’re the same people, but that they’ve fallen into the same situation.”

“Not since 1865 have Democrats so dramatically refused to accept the outcome of a presidential election,” he adds.

My new book “Death of a Nation” releases the same week as the movie from St. Martin’s Press https://t.co/BjgkWRMwWO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 11, 2018

D’Souza, who was convicted in 2014 of using straw donors to illegally funnel money to a U.S. Senate candidate in 2012, received a full pardon from Trump on May 31. The case was yet another example of former-President Obama using the Department of Justice (like he did the IRS) to persecute his political enemies. Anyone else would have gotten off with a fine. D’Souza was a victim of selective prosecution.

The filmmaker told THR he is well aware of how the optics look; him making a documentary about the man who just pardoned him. He says Trump knew nothing about the project, though, and that he started working on it over a year ago.

This will be D’Souza’s fourth political documentary. His 2016 Obama’s America, a film released in the heart of Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, is the second-highest grossing political documentary of all time ($33.5 million), behind Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11. His two other documentaries, 2014’s America and 2016’s Hillary’s America, are ranked at number six and eight, respectively.

D’Souza’s producing partner, Gerald R. Molen, is the Oscar-winning producer of such hits as Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park.

