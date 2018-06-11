‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Calls for ‘Treasonous’ Trump to Be Impeached

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon took to Twitter to call President Donald Trump “treasonous” and called on Congress to remove him from office through impeachment.

Responding to a tweet from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) to U.S. allies about the country’s “shared values,” Willimon suggested the only way prevent further “damage” would be by removing Trump from office.

“Until the Congress is willing to use its constitutionally mandated power to end this presidency due to its rampant corruption and treasonous behavior, the damage will continue,” said the 40-year-old screenwriter. “Only actions, not statements, can stop it.”

Earlier on in the day, Willimon also accused President Trump of damaging relations with prominent U.S. allies and appeasing dictators such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

“Trump has stupidly & dangerously succeeded in alienating our greatest allies. They now find solidarity in opposing us,” he wrote. “Meanwhile he disparages Canada while praising North Korea & Russia. Dictatorships are, by nature, enemies of people. Trump is making us an enemy of the world.”

Last week, Willmon, who is also head of the Writers Guild of America East, claimed that Trump’s fervent grassroots supporters would like to see him become a “dictator.”

“We must contend with the fact that there is a portion of the American population that WANTS a mob-boss in the White House, a president who openly flouts the law and exerts unchecked power,” he wrote. These are the sort of people who willingly and actively give rise to dictators.”

“But there are still enough check and balances, enough gaps in their suppression and gerrymandering attempts, for the majority of Americans to stand up and save our republic from those who would replace it with dictatorship,” he continued It’s our obligation to do so…”

Willimon’s hit Netflix political drama, House of Cards, depicts the rise of power-hungry couple Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) as they ascend to the U.S. presidency. Willimon left the hit show after its fourth season. The series now faces an uncertain future after producers announced they would remove Spacey’s character amid allegations of pedophilia and sexual abuse.

