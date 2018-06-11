Robert De Niro Apologizes to Justin Trudeau for Donald Trump’s ‘Idiotic Behavior’

Actor and loyal Clinton supporter Robert De Niro apologized to Canadians and their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday for what he described as President Donald Trump’s “idiotic behavior.”

“I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president,” De Niro said at an event in Toronto. “It’s a disgrace and I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7.”

De Niro delivered his speech while launching a restaurant/condo/hotel development with celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa in Toronto, according to CBC news.

Robert De Niro commented on the results of the G7 summit a day after he took the stage at the Tony Awards to curse Trump.

“I’m going to say one thing: ‘Fuck Trump,’” De Niro said of the president on during Sunday’s night ceremony. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘fuck Trump.’”

The Taxi Driver star was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter during the 2016 election and responded angrily to Trump’s attacks.

“He’s so blatantly stupid, he’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” he said in a video in 2016. “I’d like to punch him in the face.”