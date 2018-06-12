Donald Trump: ‘Very Low IQ’ Robert De Niro May Be ‘Punch Drunk’

President Donald Trump reacted to actor Robert De Niro’s profane denouncement of his presidency, suggesting that he might not be right in the head.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” Trump wrote. “I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’”

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

One of De Niro’s biggest roles was in the boxing fim ‘Raging Bull’ directed by Martin Martin Scorsese.

The president is currently flying back to the United Stats from his meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore aboard Air Force One.

De Niro angrily said “F-ck Trump” during an appearance at the Tony Awards and apologized to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he described as the president’s “idiodic behavior.”

Trump pointed the angered De Niro to the recent economic numbers.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country,” he wrote to De Niro. “Wake up Punchy!”