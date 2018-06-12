Elton John: Boycott Social Media Until They Ban ‘Hate’

Sir Elton John called for a social media boycott last week, claiming companies “haven’t done anything” to combat “hate,” and declaring, “Sod your freedom of speech.”

In an interview with the BBC, John claimed social media platforms “haven’t done anything to try to stem the flow of hate on the internet,” and added, “I don’t know why they allow it — it’s supposed to be free speech but the things that are on social media are so disgusting that there has to be action taken by the people who own these companies.”

“People say ‘well what about my freedom of speech?’ Well, sod your freedom of speech,” John continued, before calling for a boycott.

“Why not? Then they’ll sit up. When the money is not coming in they’ll sit up,” the musician proclaimed. “They can do so much good, but first they have to clean house and become a much more moral and Christian thinking… a moral thinking compass for what’s going on in the world… At the moment they’re not doing that.”

John, who headlined a fundraiser for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, called President Trump a “barbarian” in 2016, and previously claimed to have a “soft spot” for President George W. Bush.

In 2015, John was tricked by a prankster who pretended to be Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call.