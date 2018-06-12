Kanye West Album ‘Ye’ Goes to #1 on Billboard Charts After Embracing Trump

Rap superstar Kanye West earned his eighth consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest best-selling effort “Ye,” after he openly embraced President Donald Trump.

According to Billboard, West “ties Eminem for the second-most No. 1 albums among hip-hop acts in the history of the chart.”

“Only JAY-Z is ahead of them, as he owns 14 chart-toppers,” Billboard explained, adding that, “Among all acts, The Beatles have the most No. 1s, with 19.”

The fashion mogul took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate his latest history-making musical achievement with his fans and followers.

After Kanye West expressed his support for President Trump and said he likes the way conservative commentator Candace Owens thinks, the rapper was promptly attacked by celebrities and left-wing activists.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Television host Dr. Phil accused West of empowering “white supremacists,” while actress Rosie O’Donnell called the Grammy-winner a “fucking moron.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg claimed West had turned “all white,” while Marvel Studios director James Gunn, musician John Legend, actor Samuel Jackson, and director Jordan Peele also attacked West.

“Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” declared West on Twitter in April, before later adding, “Obama was our opioids. It made us feel like everything was good.”