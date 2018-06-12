Late-Night Hosts Lampoon Trump’s North Korea Summit Before it Happened

In a series of pre-taped recordings, late-night comedians lampooned President Donald Trump before his meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to discuss the possible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Following the meeting in Singapore, which Trump claims was a success, the two leaders signed a declaration agreeing to “establish new U.S. – DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the population of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

However, many of America’s late-night comedians ridiculed Trump in the run-up to the meeting by speculating on how the relationship between the two leaders would play out.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel suggested the two men may “fall in love” because of their supposed similarities.

“Tonight’s meeting will be one-on-one with a couple of translators, and that’s it,” Kimmel said of the meeting. “Trump said he hopes that he and Kim Jong Un like each other.”

“[Kim is] a brutal dictator who starves his people and murders his political enemies,” Kimmel added, “They’re definitely going to like each other. They might even fall in love. My hope is that the summit ends with Trump giving Kim Jong Un a rose and Kim Jong Un eating it.”

CBS late-night funnyman Stephen Colbert took a more sympathetic approach to the leader he is normally so hostile towards, saying that Trump deserved a Nobel Prize if he could make the world a safer place.

“The objective is denuclearization, which I said is a worthy goal, if he can get it, God bless him, give him the Nobel Prize, I don’t care, just make the world safer,” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Christ Matthews.

“But experts are saying that the chance they will give up their nukes are very slim and yet Kim gets what he wants, which is equal footing with the most powerful man in the world.”

Late Night host Seth Meyers predicted the summit would be a success because Trump “admires” authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

“Trump cozies up to authoritarian leaders because he admires them, and because they can bribe him,” Meyers said of the meeting. “In fact, in the run-up to his summit meeting with Kim, Trump was apparently so comfortable he told reporters he didn’t really need to prepare.”

British comedian and The Late Late Show host James Corden took aim at Trump’s hand gestures, while also making a cheap barb about his alleged affair with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

“When asked by reporters how he will know if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is serious about the peace treaty, President Trump said he will use his quote ‘touch’ and ‘feel,’” Corden quipped. “This may not be a great plan — the last time Trump used his touch-and-feel method, he had to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000.”

“Honestly, it might work,” he said. “After three minutes of being touched and felt by Trump, Kim Jong-un is just going to go, ‘Fine, fine, take the nukes! Just stop touching me!’”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.