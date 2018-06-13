Jamie Foxx Denies Slapping a Woman with His Penis in 2002

Actor Jamie Foxx spoke to TMZ on Wednesday and strongly denied claims that he attacked a woman with his penis in 2002.

In the interview, Foxx asserted that the charge was “absurd” and vowed to challenge the woman’s allegation in court.

Last week, the woman, whose name has not been made public, accused Foxx of the assault said the alleged incident occurred at a Las Vegas party hosted by Foxx in 2002. The woman claims that Django Unchained star hit her in the face with his penis after she denied him oral sex.

After the alleged incident, the woman claims one of Foxx’s friends told her to leave, at which point she went back to her apartment in Los Angeles where she was treated for a panic attack, according to TMZ.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him,” Foxx’s attorney told TMZ in a statement. “The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

TMZ also reports that Foxx’s alleged victim credits the #MeToo movement with motivating her to speak out.

