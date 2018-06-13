Jane Fonda to Hollywood Elite: Time to Take ‘Back Our Government’

Actress and political activist Jane Fonda warned a crowd of Hollywood elites of the “existential crisis” facing America under the Trump administration, urging them that the only solution is “taking back our government.”

After winning the Female EMA Lifetime Achievement Award at the Environmental Media Association (EMA) first Honors Benefit Gala, Fonda said that Democrats taking the House in the upcoming mid-terms elections was crucial to saving the country.

“This is an existential crisis that we’re in,” said the 80-year-old Grace and Frankie star. “We have to do everything we can to take back the house in November. If anything can save us, it’s gonna be taking back our government.”

Other actresses present at the ceremony included Elizabeth Olsen and Fonda’s Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin, who told The Hollywood Reporter: “[Trump] is dangerous — he’s unfortunately dangerous to the planet, if nothing else. If we could raise Trump’s consciousness, that would be helpful.”

President Trump enraged environmental activists last June after announcing that he would pull the country out of Paris Climate Agreement, claiming that the accord is unfairly balanced against the United States and the citing the need to protect American jobs.

Fonda, also known as ‘Hanoi Jane‘ for denouncing U.S. soldiers in Vietnam as “war criminals,” is one of Hollywood’s many fervent critics of Donald Trump.

Last year, she was one of the many leaders of the nationwide anti-Trump Women’s March, and has previously spoken of how her refusal to call Trump by his name, instead referring to him as the” predator-in-chief.”

