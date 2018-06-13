DJ Moby Presents ‘Evidence’ of Trump’s Plan ‘to Be a Fascist Leader’

Activist and techno superstar DJ Moby to took social media to lay out what he described as “evidence” that President Donald Trump aspires to be an “autocratic, fascist leader.”

In an Instagram message posted on Tuesday afternoon, the asked and answered the question of whether Trump qualifies as a fascist.

Fascist? Yes, fascist.

“For too long we have called people ‘fascist’ when in truth they we’re just right wing idiots. But now we have a U.S president who actually does aspire to be an autocratic, fascist leader,” Moby wrote in an Instagram message posted on Tuesday.

“This isn’t hyperbole anymore,” the EDM star wrote, employing his followers to “just look at the evidence:”

1-he regularly maligns the free press.

2-he regularly maligns the independent judiciary.

3-he heaps praise on autocrats and dictators(putin, erdogan, duterte, kim jong un). 4-he wants to start staging military parades.

5-he supports, and is supported by, racists.

6-he maligns and persecutes immigrants.

7-he uses his office as a way to increase his and his families wealth.

And so on.

We need to do all that we can to block and stop him, otherwise the U.S will go the way of Erdogans Turkey or Dutertes Philippines.

Though Moby is long on accusations in the post, he’s short on evidence to support his claims. This also isn’t the first time that the DJ and photographer has lashed out at President Trump.

In January, Moby claimed in a radio interview that the CIA recruited him to spread information pertaining to Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“They were like, ‘This is ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ like (Vladimir Putin) has a Russian agent as the president of the United States,” Moby told WFPK’s Kyle Meredith, citing “active and former CIA agents” who asked him to spread the word about President Trump.

“So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things … sort of put it out there?’” said Moby.

Last February, Moby claimed he had “100 percent real” intelligence that proves that “the Trump administration is in collusion with the Russian government.”

“The Trump administration is in collusion with the Russian government, and has been since day one,” the musician wrote in an Instagram post.

Later that summer Moby created a music video which portrayed President Trump as a Nazi robot, eventually destroyed by a band of rebels.

