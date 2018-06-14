Advertisers Ditch Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ for Second Straight Week

Advertisers continue to abandon Samantha Bee’s TBS talk show Full Frontal weeks after she stirred controversy by calling President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka as a “feckless cunt.”

According to a report from NewsBusters, just six non-TBS advertisers appeared on this week’s episode of Full Frontal for the second week in a row, with companies including PlayStation 4, TripAdvisor, and Wendy’s continuing to advertise on the show.

It’s the second consecutive week that Bee appears to have lost a majority of her national sponsors, with major brands including Taco Bell, Apple, Haagen Dazs, and Jim Beam again failing to appear during commercial breaks.

The exodus of advertisers was spurred by Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” for refusing to oppose her father’s enforcement of immigration law.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said during an episode last month.” You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c*nt.”

Having already apologized for the remark on Twitter, Bee gave another embittered apology on last week’s show, in which she also took aim at men and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the President’s daughter and advisor last week,” Samantha Bee said. “It is a word I have used on the show many times, hoping to reclaim it, this time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that.”

“I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest,” she continued. “I never intended it to hurt anyone, except Ted Cruz. Many men were also offended by my use of the word… I do not care about that. I hate that this distracted from more important issues.”

On this week’s show, Bee criticized Donald Trump’s son Donald Jr. for liking a tweet that reportedly accused anti-gun rights activist David Hogg of being willingly used by the mainstream media to push gun control.

“That is really scary!” she said. “Influential people with real power buy into this stuff — and also Donald Trump Jr. Our walking 4chan of a president has also helped embolden hoaxers by chumming around on Alex Jones’ talk show.”

