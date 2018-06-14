Jim Carrey Draws Cartoon Character Peeing on Trump’s Grave

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted a picture on Thursday of Calvin, from the hit comic strip Calvin & Hobbes, urinating on President Donald Trump’s grave.

Carrey captioned the tweet, saying: “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!”

On the grave, in the photo, the inscription reads: “HERE LIES NO.45. WENT TO HELL AND TOOK THE GOP WITH HIM.”

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, The urinating character is a popular image, usually associated with sports when a rival team is pictured at the receiving end of Calvin’s pee.

Jim Carrey has used his Twitter feed as an exhibit for anti-Trump artwork. In May, Trump tweeted a grotesque portrait of Trump while bashing the NFL for their new anthem policy:

NFL — who exploits players for 3yrs then abandons them to a lifetime of pain — sided with a draft-dodging racist who uses fake patriotism to squash peaceful protest. Corporations shld rethink sponsoring moral cowardice before we start asking: whose side is Nationwide really on? pic.twitter.com/ytVSiE4wfX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 29, 2018

In early June, the Dumb and Dumber star depicted a “brainwashed” and “mindless” Melania Trump:

Don’t worry folks. Melania is fine. They’re probably just reminding her how to play well with others. pic.twitter.com/qwlyNneX0P — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 2, 2018

In another picture, Carrey likened Trump’s border policies to the Holocaust:

As Breitbart’s Ben Kew explains, “The 56-year-old comedian, who acting career has stalled of late after appearing in two consecutive box office flops, remains one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics against the Trump administration. Last year, he claimed that his policies are pushing America toward ‘suffering beyond all imagination.'”

