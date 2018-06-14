Jim Carrey Draws Cartoon Character Peeing on Trump’s Grave

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted a picture on Thursday of Calvin, from the hit comic strip Calvin & Hobbes, urinating on President Donald Trump’s grave.

Carrey captioned the tweet, saying: “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!”

On the grave, in the photo, the inscription reads: “HERE LIES NO.45. WENT TO HELL AND TOOK THE GOP WITH HIM.”

As the Hollywood Reporter notes, The urinating character is a popular image, usually associated with sports when a rival team is pictured at the receiving end of Calvin’s pee.

Jim Carrey has used his Twitter feed as an exhibit for anti-Trump artwork. In May, Trump tweeted a grotesque portrait of Trump while bashing the NFL for their new anthem policy:

In early June, the Dumb and Dumber star depicted a “brainwashed” and “mindless” Melania Trump:

In another picture, Carrey likened Trump’s border policies to the Holocaust:

As Breitbart’s Ben Kew explains, “The 56-year-old comedian, who acting career has stalled of late after appearing in two consecutive box office flops, remains one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics against the Trump administration. Last year, he claimed that his policies are pushing America toward ‘suffering beyond all imagination.'”

