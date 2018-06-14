John Cusack at Border Control Protest: Trump a ‘Fascist’ and ‘They’re Putting Kids in F**king Cages’

Actor and leftist activist John Cusack took the microphone at a sit-in protest outside U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) headquarters in Washington, DC on Wednesday, attacking President Donald Trump and his administration over its border control policy.

Witnesses tweeted that John Cusack, who has a long history of association with leftist groups and opposition to President Trump, called the president a “fascist” over children of illegal aliens and asylum claimants being housed separately from them while they await adjudication.

Reasons why I love DC: John Cusack is sitting on the floor at an immigration rally and calling Trump a fascist. pic.twitter.com/Bwj3xuDXX4 — Matthew (@MRisingStar18) June 13, 2018

Cusack later confirmed his attacks on Trump.

I called him a fascist you can have yr word https://t.co/OwdY1zG8Uk — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 14, 2018

Children have always been kept separately from parents who are held facing criminal prosecution. More children are being separated from their parents as a result of the administration’s efforts to end “catch and release” policies.

“They’re putting kids in fucking cages,” Cusack later told Politico in an apparent reference to inaccurate reporting that suggested pictures of illegal aliens being kept in makeshift cells during the Obama administration were children separated from their families under Trump’s policies.

The Hot Tub Time Machine star also appeared to be disappointed he and his fellow protesters, including pro-open borders Congressmen John Lewis (D-MI), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Joe Crowley (D-NY), were not arrested for blocking the entrance to the CBP offices.

Some facts – from protest today – where they wouldn’t arrest us – even though we shut down the INS entrance pic.twitter.com/x7gWwgF3vW — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 13, 2018

The protest as a whole dispersed after Rep. Crowley, who had played a key role in organizing the event, collapsed from heat exhaustion.

John Cusack has been an active member of the “Resistance” to President Trump but also vigorously. In November, the Say Anything star strongly suggested he was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, a far-left group that has exploded in popularity in the Trump era. DSA members were linked to some of the violence against Trump supporters during the 2016 campaign and have been a frequent sight at protests against the administration’s policies since.