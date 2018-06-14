John Legend Makes 288k Trump Birthday Donation to ACLU to Stop ‘Inhumane’ Immigration Policies

Grammy-winning singer John Legend and his supermodel wife Chrissy Teigen have donated $72,000 for each member of their family to the ACLU; donations Legend said are meant to help celebrate President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday.

“Happy birthday, @realDonaldTrump,” Legend tweeted on Thursday in a post from his wife that slammed President Trump’s immigration policies along the U.S. border.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration,” Teigen’s letter read. “These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent.”

“The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU,” the cheeky letter said of the donations, which, multiplied by four family members, would equal over $250,000. “With love, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles.”

Indeed, President Donald Trump’s administration started separating immigrant children from their parents, who are being held for criminal prosecution, as a way to end “catch and release” policies.

Legend and Teigen’s letter also claims the ACLU helps with “holding the Trump administration accountable whenever possible.”

Actor and leftist activist John Cusack called President Trump a “fascist” on Wednesday over his immigration policies. Hollywood celebrities, including A-list Hollywood film director Judd Apatow, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler, and singer Josh Groban, slammed the Trump administration’s immigration policies — some, like Apatow, pledging to donate thousands of dollars to the ACLU.

MATCH MY DONATION – The way our country treats children and immigrants is shameful. I will match ten thousand dollars in donations to the @aclu to help them fight Trump’s nightmarish immigration policies. Post your receipt #aclujuddmatch. https://t.co/KHmPtmE5mi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 14, 2018

The devil is in the details. There is much here that we’ve seen before. https://t.co/bU3I3a4Erq — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 14, 2018

What kind of world is this? Why would any American including Democrats, Republicans, and everything in between—be okay with this? There are children in cages. https://t.co/fQ2epSRkIs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 14, 2018