Leslie Jones: ‘SNL’ Should Move Past Trump Jokes and ‘Political Stuff’

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones says the long-running NBC sketch comedy show should move away from its constant political and President Donald Trump-themed jokes and embrace more traditional comedy.

“I hope next year we can do more funnier stuff instead of a lot of political stuff this year, which we had to,” Jones said in an interview with The Wrap.

“There was so much stuff that was happening, there was no way that our show, with the responsibility that we have, would not to cover that stuff,” she continued. “It was just too important. But I do hope that next year will be a lot more funny-funny based stuff, more comedy based stuff instead of a lot of political stuff.”

The 50-year-old actress also revealed that she tries to distinguish herself from others in her own comedy as so many comedians repeat the same jokes about President Trump.

“One thing that I always made a goal was never to talk about what everybody else is talking about, because most of the time, maybe 10 comics are doing literally the same Trump joke,” Jones said.

“When I started, it wasn’t important about being famous or being heard of. The most important thing was if we were funny. The comics today are — it’s stressful to go to a comedy show, because that’s all they’re going to do is just talk about that. No one just gets up and does a simple joke that makes you laugh.”

Since Trump announced his candidacy and was elected president, SNL has largely focused on mocking him and other members of his administration, leading many to criticize the show for repetitiveness and political divisiveness.

Last month, the show even acknowledged its anti-Trump furor in a special Mother’s Day episode in which the mothers of cast members scolded their children for their obsession with left-wing politics.

Alec Baldwin has also admitted that he is tired of playing the role of President Donald Trump. In March, he admitted that every portrayal of the President had become “agony.”

Recent polling has also suggested that audiences had grown tired of the SNL‘s anti-Trump rhetoric very early into his presidency. A survey conducted in February 2017 found that a large proportion of the show’s audience already wanted it to focus on different material just a month into the Trump presidency.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.