Barbara Streisand, Rosie O’Donnell Among Hollywood Elites Backing Devin Nunes’ Democrat Challenger

The Democratic challenger to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has received mounting financial support from some of Hollywood’s most progressive names, including Rosie O’Donnell, Barbara Streisand, and Mark Hamill.

Andrew Janz, 34, is a Democratic newcomer who served as prosecutor for Fresno County.

As Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak noted ahead of the highly-anticipated June primary, Nunes is “not considered vulnerable in the primary, but Democrats are targeting Nunes in his congressional district in an effort to derail congressional investigations into the ‘unmasking’ of American citizens under surveillance by the Trump administration, and the FBI’s use of an informant in the Trump campaign.”

According to the Fresno Bee, “O’Donnell gave Janz $2,000 on Christmas Eve and another $1,000 on Dec. 27. The cap on individual donations is $2,700 per election, meaning Janz’s campaign had to hold $300 from O’Donnell – an outspoken enemy of President Donald Trump, whom Nunes has close ties to – until after the June 5 primary.”

In addition to this, James L. Brooks, who created The Mary Tyler Moore Show and produces The Simpsons, reportedly gave Janz’s campaign $5,400 on May 7, actor Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame donated $300 on Nov. 28, actress and singer Audra McDonald, who went to Roosevelt High in Fresno with the vying politician, donated $300 between Feb. 1 and April 30, producer and actor John Leguizamo gave Janz $267.50 overall, and Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, gave him $2,000 on Feb. 19. Horn’s wife, Cindy, reportedly donated $2,000 that same day.

To sum it all up, Janz has approximately $1.8 million in his campaign war chest as of May,16 and Nunes has $4.9 million in his. The polls are also looking more favorable for Nunes heading into November’s general election.

Nunes reportedly also received $2,700 from Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison and an additional $2,700 from at least four other high-ranking Oracle employees.

During the June primary, Nunes received approximately 58 percent of the vote while Janz received about 32 percent of the vote.

It likely also helped that Nunes received President Trump’s endorsement ahead of the June primary.

Vote for Congressman Devin Nunes, a true American Patriot the likes of which we rarely see in our modern day world….he truly loves our country and deserves everyone’s support! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Ahead of the June primary, progressive actors, directors, and entertainment streaming giants like Lena Dunham, J.J. Abrams, and Netflix, sent out “Get Out the Vote” postcards to California voters to get more progressives to the polls.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.