‘Beyond Inhumane’: Hollywood Stars Urge Nationwide Immigration Protests

A slew of Hollywood stars threw their support behind nationwide protests on Thursday against President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and law enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Celebrity including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, actress Alyssa Milano, and singer Sara Bareilles all took to social media on Thursday to support some 80 nationwide protests against Trump’s border crackdown, which has seen some families being separated at the southern border under Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” policy.

YOU'RE INVITED!

Families Belong Together March Los Angeles WHERE:MACARTHUR PARK (IN LOS ANGELES)

WHEN:THURSDAY, JUNE 14, 5:00 PM

WHAT:

JOIN US TO DEMAND AN END TO FAMILY SEPARATION AND DETENTION — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 14, 2018

Thank you for this thread, @leedsgarcia.

Thank you for places to start. https://t.co/6rwIMpYszp — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2018

I am so sad and feel so helpless about the families being separated. This is beyond inhumane…I am just appalled. I am grateful for those sharing how to engage and help, thank God for you. The idea that there is anyone who believes this is justice is simply heartbreaking. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) June 14, 2018

No good person has ever advocated for the senseless separation of kids from their parents. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 13, 2018

“[I]t is unconscionable that the US government is actively tearing apart immigrant families. They are victims of violence, hunger, and poverty and our government’s actions re-violate them, causing untold damage,” the protest’s organizers, Families Belong Together, wrote in a press release.

“We oppose the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol, ICE, and other federal immigration agencies,” they continued. “We are calling for immediate reforms and an end to this barbarism.”

South Floridians gathered outside the ICE office in Miramar to protest a controversial immigration policy that separates children from their parents after families illegally cross the southern borderhttps://t.co/V6zubHz46z pic.twitter.com/GAOUpLdsDe — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 15, 2018

Other figures vociferously opposing the enforcement of immigration policy in recent days include singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who together donated $288,000 to the left-wing civil rights organization American Civil Liberties Union (ALCU) in response to the crackdown.

Chelsea Handler also expressed her disgust at the move, claiming that children were being put in “cages.”

What kind of world is this? Why would any American including Democrats, Republicans, and everything in between—be okay with this? There are children in cages. https://t.co/fQ2epSRkIs — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 14, 2018

A-list Hollywood film director Judd Apatow pledged to donate thousands of dollars to the ACLU to fight President Trump immigration policies.

Meanwhile, the country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson has argued that all Christians should be outraged over what is happening.

“What’s going on at our southern border is outrageous,” Nelson said. “Christians everywhere should be up in arms. What happened to, ‘Bring us your tired and weak and we will make them strong?’ This is still the promised land.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to fully enforce U.S. immigration law. Recent polling has found that a majority of Americans support measures to reduce both legal and illegal immigration.

