Ron Perlman: Trump Agenda ‘Hate-Infused White Supremacy Dressed Up as Policy’

Actor Ron Perlman unleashed his latest Twitter rant against President Donald Trump on Thursday, describing his administration as a “regime” driven by “hate-infused white supremacy.”

“Kinda of the same way reality tv passes for culture when all it really is is voyeurism, our current regime, as close as we’ve ever come to banana republicanism, is nothing more than hate-infused white supremacy dressed up as policy,” the Sons of Anarchy star wrote on Twitter.

The rant comes weeks after Perlman announced he was “taking a break” from Twitter after becoming “sick and tired” of the Trump administration, adding that he had become a “voice in the wilderness.”

Last month, Perlman argued that Trump’s intentional dismantling of Barack Obama’s legacy was evidence that he is a racist.

“I think that he fundamentally has always been a racist,” Perlman said in an interview on Russia Today with Larry King. “I think that his racism is not up for debate.

“This dismantling of the Obama legacy is so deliberate and so unmasked, and so mean-spirited — no matter how good an idea it was, no matter how bad an idea it was, whether it was a Republican idea, a Democratic idea, a centrist idea — he’s out to make sure that we forgot the first black president, that he never existed,” he continued.

The 68-year-old actor, whose other major works include roles in Hellboy and the television adaption of Beauty and the Beast, has steadily become unhinged in his criticism of the Trump presidency, with most of his Twitter feed dedicated to anti-Trump and anti-Republican rhetoric.

“I feel weak. I feel nauseous. I feel impotent. I feel betrayed. I feel alone. I feel terrible,” he said of Trump’s presidency during a lengthy Twitter rant against in May.

In his efforts to resist the Trump administration, Perlman has also involved himself with a number of left-wing causes such as advocating for greater gun control legislation in the wake of the recent Florida school shooting.

Following Trump’s election in 2016, Perlman immediately declared that he would run for the presidency in 2020, although many assume the claim was a joke.

“I am hereby using my immense Facebook presence to announce my candidacy for President of United States, 2020,” he wrote on Facebook after Trump was declared the winner.

