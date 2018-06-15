Stormy Daniels Backs Out of Sold-Out Stripping Gig, Club Vows Lawsuit

Porn actress Stormy Daniels stormed out of a Chicago strip club during the first of five shows, Thursday, claiming she was fired by the club’s management and forcing the cancelation of her slate of sold-out weekend shows.

Daniels was reportedly uncooperative and walked out of the Admiral Theater in the middle of a performance the Chicago Reader reported.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, left a lot of fans high and dry over the dispute. After performing to only a few songs, the notorious entertainer left the venue before attending a meet-and-greet leaving fans who paid to meet her for photos out of their $20 entry fee. Others are out even more money as tickets for some of the upcoming shows were selling for as much as $600 on Craigslist.

As Daniels was being escorted out of the building by two security guards, she told those outside the theater she was fired, but the owner and founder of Admiral Theatre, Sam Cecola, disputes that characterization of their disagreement.

Cecola claims that Daniels was uncooperative from the start and skipped rehearsals and meetings with him and his staff.

“This . . . whatever you want to call her . . . comes into the place and makes everyone wait and didn’t rehearse. Last time she was here was eight years ago, we were a different theater then, we remodeled since then. She didn’t see the stage layout,” he told the Reader.

Cecola also insisted that Daniels was rude to the theater’s house dancers, and then abruptly tried to re-negotiate the contract for a higher percentage of the box office take at the last minute.

Daniels reportedly told Cecola that she agreed to a much lower fee for the Admiral than she gets elsewhere and insisted that a larger take from merchandise sales and other areas of the theater’s earnings should be her due.

But the theater owner disagreed.

“I’ve been in this business for almost 50 years,” he said, “before Donald Trump I’d never even heard of her. She was here eight years ago, and was totally unremarkable.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.