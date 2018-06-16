Samuel L. Jackson Slammed for ‘Homophobic’ Tweet About Trump

Actor Samuel L. Jackson took to Twitter on Friday and posted a tweet dedicated to President Donald Trump’s birthday, but several social media users accused the Avengers star of sending an anti-gay slur.

“Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday,” Jackson captioned his tweet, which included an image of “After Dick Mints” with the tagline “going down?”

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday💩 pic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

The mints and the mention of knee pads left many to assume Jackson was suggesting that President Trump was receiving birthday oral sex from the aforementioned Republican lawmakers.

“Did you and Joy Reid get hacked by the same person?” one Twitter user asked Jackson, a reference to embattle MSNBC host Joy Reid whose come under heavy fire for having several homophobic posts published on her blog and later claimed that her site was hacked.

“Gay shaming?” actor Adam Baldwin asked Jackson.

“Homophobic as fuck [sic] Sam,” another user said.

One Twitter user tweeted at Capital One, asking if the major credit card company endorses this language from one of its national spokesmen.

The backlash was intense and was punctuated by one user saying, “Homophobic Comments like this are causing shrinkage of the Democrat Party base.”

Nearly two years after telling late-night host Jimmy Kimmel he’d move to South Africa if Trump won the election, Samuel L. Jackson is still living in the U.S. bashing the president.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson