Kathy Griffin Attacks Melania Trump: ‘Feckless Complicit Piece of Sh*t’

Left-wing comedian Kathy Griffin attacked First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday evening in a profanity-laced Twitter screed about immigration, calling the First Lady a “feckless complicit piece of shit.”

Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham released a statement in which the Slovenian-born former model asked Congress to work together to end the legal loophole in immigration law that prevents child border crossers from remaining with their parents in federal detention after illegally crossing into the United States.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” Grisham said.

In response, Kathy Griffin lashed out of Mrs. Trump with an enraged online post.

“Fuck you, Melanie,” Griffin wrote. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of shit.”

Griffin’s comedy career took a downward spin after she posed last year with a faux head of President Trump and held it next to her, bludgeoned, like a member of the Islamic State, as Breitbart News reported at the time.

Following the public backlash from the photo, Griffin blamed Trump for the outrage, saying:

“Trump knows what would be perceived as something hysterical and he loves hysteria. There are millions of people who think I’m a member of ISIS to this day.”

Kathy Griffin was silent when the Obama administration enforced the same policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, where Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy is to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

The Republican-controlled Congress and Democrats have yet to come to an agreement to close the legal loophole in order for child border crossers to remain in federal custody with their parents.