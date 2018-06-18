Celebs Melt Down over Border Enforcement: ‘Nazis,’ ‘F**king Kidnappers,’ ‘Torturing of Children’

SethReese1
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Hollywood elites took to social media on Monday and fired one unhinged tweet after another, accusing President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions of instituting U.S.-Mexico border enforcement tantamount to Nazi-like tactics of “torture” and “kidnapping.”

Film director and super-producer Judd Apatow accused News Corp. owners the Murdochs of promoting a “propaganda machine,” and appeared to accuse Session of kidnapping the minors being brought across the border by adults illegally entering the U.S.

“The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience,” Apatow tweeted, referring to the Family Guy creator who said he was embarrassed to work for Fox because of the network’s news arm.

“He is a fucking kidnapper!” Apatow fumed in response to a video of Sessions talking about President Trump’s immigration agenda. “The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”

The past week has seen establishment media members, Chelsea Clinton, former Obama officials, Bush family members (Jeb!), celebrities, and left-wing activists slam the Trump administration for it’s handling of the surge of illegal border crossers — particularly hammering Trump for implementing that same policy that Obama did, by separating minor illegals from adults and holding them in detention centers until they can be deported or returned to their family.

These parties didn’t slam the Obama administration in 2014 for enforcing the same policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Indeed, the narrative — as Oprah Winfrey screeched on social media Monday, “Babies torn from their parents” — has been set, and, by the like of actor Kumail Nanjiani, widely over exaggerated.

Below is a roundup of the most absurd celebrity screed about President Trump’s border enforcement.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson

.