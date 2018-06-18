Celebs Melt Down over Border Enforcement: ‘Nazis,’ ‘F**king Kidnappers,’ ‘Torturing of Children’

Hollywood elites took to social media on Monday and fired one unhinged tweet after another, accusing President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions of instituting U.S.-Mexico border enforcement tantamount to Nazi-like tactics of “torture” and “kidnapping.”

Film director and super-producer Judd Apatow accused News Corp. owners the Murdochs of promoting a “propaganda machine,” and appeared to accuse Session of kidnapping the minors being brought across the border by adults illegally entering the U.S.

“The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience,” Apatow tweeted, referring to the Family Guy creator who said he was embarrassed to work for Fox because of the network’s news arm.

“He is a fucking kidnapper!” Apatow fumed in response to a video of Sessions talking about President Trump’s immigration agenda. “The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”

The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience. https://t.co/gmXSfJUROb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

He is a fucking kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies? https://t.co/jrPVKrxK6n — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

The past week has seen establishment media members, Chelsea Clinton, former Obama officials, Bush family members (Jeb!), celebrities, and left-wing activists slam the Trump administration for it’s handling of the surge of illegal border crossers — particularly hammering Trump for implementing that same policy that Obama did, by separating minor illegals from adults and holding them in detention centers until they can be deported or returned to their family.

These parties didn’t slam the Obama administration in 2014 for enforcing the same policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Indeed, the narrative — as Oprah Winfrey screeched on social media Monday, “Babies torn from their parents” — has been set, and, by the like of actor Kumail Nanjiani, widely over exaggerated.

Babies torn from their parents.

Can’t stand it! Will be watching@GayleKing and her colleaques LiVE from Texas. @CBSThisMorning 7am — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 18, 2018

“These are not cages. They are enclosed spaces made with chain link fences.” The redefinition of common words is something the Nazis did. It worked. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 18, 2018

Below is a roundup of the most absurd celebrity screed about President Trump’s border enforcement.

Children ARE being used by some of the worst criminals on earth – like the orange piece of shit who demands we give him money for a wall before he agrees to protect them. https://t.co/5UQrrpEdi7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2018

Trump has a monstrous policy of holding children hostage to build his unfeasible wall that he promised Mexico was going to pay for. His political negotiation tactic is to literally torture children, who are trying to escape violence and abuse already. https://t.co/Wvu6Bf5rVs — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 18, 2018

Well Said @laurawbush These images of parents and children being separated is horrifying. Cruel and immoral and deplorable. https://t.co/ePLUm310Ph — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 18, 2018

What a surprise. The President is lying his ass off once again. Those who back this sick immoral criminal are not only aiding and abetting this inhumanity, but are are allowing fascism to take root in America. Ripping children away from their parents is fascism pure and simple. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 18, 2018

You actually have the power to do something about this. Stand up against this man already. This policy is evil. Cross Party lines sign onto Feinstein bill & make a stand. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 18, 2018

Summary of the state of affairs: pic.twitter.com/ejQcTxVLtT — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 18, 2018

This President, his family (except for Tiffany and Barron) and his administration, do not deserve an ounce of grace, decorum, respect, or kindness. They are horrible people who are operating a criminal enterprise. So stop with the lectures about "unhelpful language" – FUCK TRUMP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 18, 2018

How about you just call your husband from whichever room you’re trapped in? https://t.co/dID5Cuooko — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 18, 2018

A lot of muthafuckas out there are on me for using a picture that is not representative of the current border situation. As if there is no border ugliness. For those so desperate to be right about a picture that they ignore the savagery that is real…

.FUCK YOU FOR ALL TIME!!! https://t.co/bmTLQr3br5 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 18, 2018

ON this FATHER'S DAY i just cant stop thinking about the children we have locked up , who cant get a hug , who wonder where is my mom , my dad

AND ALL IN THE NAME OF THE BIBLE ..GOD bless us all — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 17, 2018

As much as I criticize him, I have to give Trump credit for changing the way things normally get done – most dictators go after the kids last. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 18, 2018

Whining about wishing the Democrats would change laws so kids don't get hurt while you run all 3 branches of the govt is CLASSIC piece of shit abuser talk. We can't get these fuckers to jail fast enough — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 18, 2018

"Until the end of the Civil War, it was common for slave owners to rip families apart by selling the children to other slave owners. In the late 1800s to the 1970s, indigenous children across the country were forcibly separated from their families and sent to 'Indian schools'" https://t.co/Q6xxQDcZZO — COMMON (@common) June 18, 2018

MAKE THEM PUBLIC: Demand the @whitehouse make public each-and-every one of the 100 federal camps separating children and families. And let our elected officials inside. From NY to CA; From the Dakotas, to the border of Texas. The fight for humanity is on. This is not America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2018

There is NO LAW that says the children of people entering the country illegally or seeking asylum must be separated from their parents. And anyone who believes Trump and his demonization of immigrants is no different than those who believed Hitler’s demonization of Jews. Period. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 18, 2018

This motherfucker pardoned Dinesh D’Souza in five minutes but when it comes to stopping children from being caged his little hands are tied https://t.co/IllISyBpJo — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 18, 2018

depicting immigrants as criminals is Trump administration strategy to justify their monstrously cruel policy of taking children away from parents #ChildAbuseAtBorder — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 18, 2018

Because our sociopathic grotesque "President" wouldn't give a shit if someone took 4 of his 5 kids away he will never feel an ounce of regret for the horror he's unleashed at the border. Fuck you, @realDonaldTrump. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 18, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson