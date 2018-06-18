Eminem Shuns Fans Frightened By Gunshot Sounds at His Show: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Here’

Rap star Eminem responded to fans who said they were frightened by the sound of fake gunshots at his concerts by telling them they should stay away from his love performances.

The sound of the gunshots was incorporated into his June 9 show at Bonnaroo and on June 16 he posted a statement saying, “If you are easily frightened by loud noises or offended by explicit lyrics you shouldn’t be here.”

The sound of the gunshot was incorporated into his Bonnaroo show right at the point where Eminem was rapping about someone killing someone else:

@AndreaRussett @sandwahhh @macykatemusic found this on instagram, the way everyone screams and the camera drops is terrifying pic.twitter.com/mZRwdqoWB4 — sydney (@Sydneyheight1) June 10, 2018

Billboard reported that some fans were spooked by the sound and critical of Eminem’s decision to use it. Andrea Russett was at the concert and tweeted, “I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect. I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears.”

Other fans responded by pointing out that Eminem has been using the effect for years. They suggested the majority of those bothered by it are new fans, young fans:

So apparently Eminem is performing at Bonnaroo right now and a bunch of younger people are losing their shit because his set included realistic gunshot sound effects. I dunno what song(s) it was from, but it sounds to me like a bunch of people became Eminem fans post 2002. — Trill Walton (@Mooque) June 10, 2018

At his June 16 show Eminem made clear that those frightened by the sound effect should not attend:

Firefly. A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Jun 16, 2018 at 8:22pm PDT

