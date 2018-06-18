Jay-Z, Beyoncé Slam Trump, NFL, Grammys, and Spotify in Politically Charged Album ‘Everything Is Love’

Hip-hop mega-couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé released a politically charged album over the weekend, in which the pair take turns torching President Donald Trump’s tweets, the NFL’s anthem fiasco, music streaming giant Spotify, the Grammys, and the police.

In the surprise album, entitled Everything Is Love, the first track, “Apeshit,” Jay-Z details how he turned down performing at the Super Bowl to show support for Colin Kaepernick, while also expressing his anger at failing to win a single Grammy Award for his 2017 album 4:44 which boasted eight nominations.

“I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don’t need you / Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums too,” Jay-Z raps. “Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 shit/ Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit?”

A video (see below) for the charged track appears to have been shot in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Meanwhile, the chorus of the song ‘Black Effect‘ touches on the issues raised by the Black Lives Matter movement of police brutality and an alleged culture of systematic racism among law enforcement in America.

“Get your hands up high like a false arrest / Let me see em up high, this is not a test,” goes the hook on the song.

Elsewhere, on “Nice,” Beyoncé takes aim at the musical streaming service Spotify — a direct competitor to Tidal, a music streamer of which a portion her husband Jay-Z owns — which she believes is not a true indicator of critical success.

“Patiently waiting for my demise / ’cause my success can’t be quantified / If I gave two fucks about streaming numbers / would have put Lemonade up on Spotify,” she sings of the streamer, on which her 2016 album never appeared.

The couple, who has an estimated net worth of over $1 billion, are often vocal about their political beliefs in interviews and through their music. No different from their previous personal pieces 4:44 and Lemonade, which dove deep into the couple’s personal lives; Everything Is Love lays on heavy the Grammy-winners’ lavish lifestyle, the benefits of out-sized success and the enemies it brings.

Of course, Jay-Z takes aim at President Donald Trump, briefly, on the bonus track “Salud!”:

Your president tweeting about Hov like he knows us

My road to the top was to take what you owe us

I give a fuck what that man find vulgar

Just look in my eyes when you toast us

This jab comes from the couple who in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election campaigned with Hillary Clinton, and have since become vocal critics of President Trump.

During an interview for David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 48-year-old rap superstar said that Trump was “bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone.”

“We have to talk about the N-word and we have to talk about why white men are so privileged in this country,” he continued.

