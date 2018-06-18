Rapper XXXTentacion Shot Dead at 20 in Miami

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead Monday in Miami, Florida.

The 20-year-old, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was motorcycle shopping in Deerfield Beach when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle. According to dispatch audio, XXXTentacion was admitted to hospital as a “Level 1” trauma patient and was described as “comatose” by dispatchers.

Law enforcement says the suspected gunman fled the scene in a “black Dodge Journey, with dark tint and black wheels.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed XXXTentacion’s death at 6:27 p.m. EST.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Variety writes:

In 2017, the hip-hop newcomer appeared on the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issue alongside Kamaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, PnB Rock, MadeinTYO, Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kap G, KYLE and Ugly God. XXX won the fan vote to make the cover. The 20-year-old Florida native has been embroiled in legal problems over his alleged beating of a girlfriend while pregnant. The controversy has resulted in numerous articles calling for the greater music industry to not “co-sign,” or endorse, his music, including one that was published by Pitchfork titled, “XXXTentacion Is Blowing Up Behind Bars. Should He Be?”

Kanye West took to Twitter to pay homage to the rapper shortly after his death.

“[R]est in peace … I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing,” West tweeted.