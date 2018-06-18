Trump Supporter Crashes Robert De Niro’s Musical with ‘Keep America Great’ Flag

A man supportive of President Donald Trump disrupted actor Robert De Niro’s Broadway musical on Saturday by displaying a “Keep America Great” flag in front of the audience.

The disruption reportedly took place during the curtain call of the evening performance of A Bronx Tale at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after. It's sad that people can't enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it. #broadway pic.twitter.com/6tVN4Qf4d6 — Joe Del Vicario (@joedelvicario_) June 17, 2018

“The times we live in. At the end of A Bronx Tale, a man turned around and faced the audience to show us how big of a pair he has. He was escorted shortly after,” wrote audience member Joe Del Vicario, who posted a photo of the scene on Twitter. “It’s sad that people can’t enjoy a beautiful show and embrace its unifying message without politicizing it.”

“TRUMP 2020,” the flag man’s read, accompanied by Trump’s planned campaign 2020 slogan “Keep America Great.”

The stunt is likely a response to recent comments made by De Niro about President Donald Trump, in which the actor called him a “mean-spirited, soulless, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a bitch” whose rise to power is similar Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler.

During an acceptance speech at the Tony Award’s last, De Niro unloaded on the Trump administration. “I’m going to say one thing – fuck Trump!” he, before receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Not all audience members were pleased with Saturday’s stunt, some saying it “disrespected” the show’s cast and its crew.

“Whoever the low life scum bag who thinks it’s ok to post their political views at a Broadway show and disrespect everyone there who paid to watch a show that is ALL ABOUT INCLUSION was thankfully removed from the theater Saturday night,” audience member Brian Strumwasser wrote on Instagram after the show

Saturday’s incident is not the first time a conservative protester has disrupted a theater production with a political message. Last year, former Project Veritas journalist Laura Loomer crashed a production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar by claiming it legitimized violence against conservatives.

