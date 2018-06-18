Van Crashes Into Fans at Pinkpop Music Festival: 1 Dead, 3 Injured

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A van ran into a small group of pop music fans at a festival in the Netherlands, killing one person and injuring three others before fleeing the scene. Dutch police detained a suspect hours later.

Police in the province of Limburg say they found the white van that was responsible for Monday’s pre-dawn crash near a camping site close to the famous Pinkpop festival in the southeastern municipality of Landgraaf.

The authorities would not give more details because the investigation was still ongoing. They said the families of the victims were informed but gave no information on their ages or nationalities.

The three-day concert is attended by tens of thousands of music fans. It ended late Sunday with a performance by Bruno Mars.