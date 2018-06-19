Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Valentino for Tea with Spanish Royals

First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House in a prim and proper summer dress that was a perfect fit for tea time.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Trump rocked a Valentino leaf embroidered white and dark green dress, cinching her waist with a bright white belt to show off her small frame. The Slovenian-born former model paired her Italian frock with a pair of dark green Manolo Blahnik stilettos, matching Queen Letizia who wore a similar pink pair with her Michael Kors sheath dress.

As Breitbart News noted, Queen Letizia paid homage to Mrs. Trump in the Michael Kors ensemble as the First Lady wore the same dress in powder blue last year.

