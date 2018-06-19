Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rocks Valentino for Tea with Spanish Royals
First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House in a prim and proper summer dress that was a perfect fit for tea time.
On Tuesday, Mrs. Trump rocked a Valentino leaf embroidered white and dark green dress, cinching her waist with a bright white belt to show off her small frame. The Slovenian-born former model paired her Italian frock with a pair of dark green Manolo Blahnik stilettos, matching Queen Letizia who wore a similar pink pair with her Michael Kors sheath dress.
As Breitbart News noted, Queen Letizia paid homage to Mrs. Trump in the Michael Kors ensemble as the First Lady wore the same dress in powder blue last year.
U.S. President Donald Trump, King Felipe VI of Spain, first lady Melania Trump and Queen Letizia of Spain pose for photographs outside the White House June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump (R) and Queen Letizia of Spain walk along the Rose Garden Colonnade before entering the Oval Office at the White House June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 19, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump sits on a couch surrounded by reporters as she participates in a meeting with President Donald Trump, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
