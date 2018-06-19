Fashion Déjà Vu: Queen Letizia of Spain Pays Homage to Melania Trump in Michael Kors
Queen Letizia of Spain paid homage to First Lady Melania Trump’s sleek and sexy style, wearing a dress that Mrs. Trump previously wore for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday.
Queen Letizia, a style goddess in her own right, chose the pink version of Mrs. Trump’s powder blue Michael Kors sheath dress with buttoned pocket details for her official visit.
Mrs. Trump wore her version of the wool-blend crepe midi dress last summer when she met with the leaders of Panama, as Breitbart News noted at the time. Queen Letizia’s pink version retails for $1,695 at Neiman Marcus.
Queen Letizia is traveling across the United States with King Felipe VI, visiting Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana before meeting with President Trump and Mrs. Trump.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet Spain’s King Felipe VI (2nd L) and Queen Letizia (R) upon their arrival at the White House in Washington, DC on June 19, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump is seen with Spain’s Queen Letizia upon arrival at the White House in Washington, DC on June 19, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for photographs while welcoming King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the White House June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Spanish royals visited San Antonio, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana, before traveling to Washington to meeti with Trump.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
