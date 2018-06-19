Fashion Déjà Vu: Queen Letizia of Spain Pays Homage to Melania Trump in Michael Kors

Queen Letizia of Spain paid homage to First Lady Melania Trump’s sleek and sexy style, wearing a dress that Mrs. Trump previously wore for a meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Queen Letizia, a style goddess in her own right, chose the pink version of Mrs. Trump’s powder blue Michael Kors sheath dress with buttoned pocket details for her official visit.

Mrs. Trump wore her version of the wool-blend crepe midi dress last summer when she met with the leaders of Panama, as Breitbart News noted at the time. Queen Letizia’s pink version retails for $1,695 at Neiman Marcus.

Queen Letizia is traveling across the United States with King Felipe VI, visiting Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana before meeting with President Trump and Mrs. Trump.

