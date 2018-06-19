Fox News Exec Rips Seth MacFarlane for Saying He’s ‘Embarrassed’ By the Network’s Border Coverage

Fox News vice president Michael Tammero slammed Seth MacFarlane for comments this week, in which the Family Guy creator said he’s “embarrassed” to be associated with the Fox network.

MacFarlane — whose also created and stars in The Orville on Fox TV — chimed in on the border security and immigration policy flap with a reply to liberal blogger, turned CNN talking head Brian Stelter, in which MacFarlane said he is “embarrassed” to work for Fox.

“In other words,” MacFarlane tweeted, “don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe sh*t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

But Fox News vice president Michael Tammero had a searing retort to MacFarlane’s attack on his own employers: “Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right?”

Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check … isn’t that right @sethmacfarlane ? https://t.co/xPcXApmEYj — Michael Tammero (@FOXlightMichael) June 17, 2018

MacFarlane’s disgust over his association with Fox might soon be coming to an end, though. As The Wrap reported, it seems likely that the producer’s properties will be sold to Comcast or Disney in the upcoming mega-sale being contemplated by his employers, 21st Century Fox.

Thus far, 21st Century Fox has not replied to MacFarlane’s public criticism.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.