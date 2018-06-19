U2’s Bono Blasts Trump for Enforcing Immigration Law

U2’s Bono quoted scripture to attack President Trump’s refusal to release illegal aliens into America during a Monday night concert in Washington DC.

According to the verified ONE In America Twitter account, while onstage Bono said, “For those who would use the Holy Scripture to justify tearing children from the arms of their mother… we put the record straight.”

Bono added, “Jesus said ‘Suffer the little children, forbid them NOT to come onto me’… Not make the little children suffer!”

"For those who would use the Holy Scripture to justify tearing children from the arms of their mother… we put the record straight: Jesus said ‘Suffer the little children, forbid them NOT to come onto me’… Not make the little children suffer!" – Bono on stage w/ U2 in DC pic.twitter.com/XOd1xism90 — ONE in America (@ONEinAmerica) June 19, 2018

The Trump administration is under coordinated fire by the establishment media and Democrats over his refusal to catch and release illegal aliens into America.

Unlike previous administrations, Trump is enforcing the law as written, which requires that everyone who crosses our border illegally is prosecuted. This results in families being separated because, for their own safety, children cannot stay with parents in adult detention centers.

The only way to “keep families together” is to release them illegally into America with a court summons many ignore.

The disastrous policy of “catch and release,” which Trump refuses to engage in, has only resulted in chaos along our border as minor children are dragged across miles and miles of dangerous desert. Too many of these children are sexually assaulted along the way.

Moreover, most of these children are either unaccompanied or in the company of human traffickers, drug smugglers, and gang members hoping to use these children as leverage to gain access into the U.S.

“Catch and release” is a monstrous policy that not only violates American law, it incentivizes the exploitation and abuse of children.

