Volume 2 — Celebs Melt Down over Border Enforcement: ‘War Criminals.’ ‘Concentration Camps.’ ‘Hate Catholics’

Social media overflowed for the second day in a row this week with hot-takes and Nazi Germany analogies from Hollywood celebrities fuming over President Donald Trump’s dogged law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Monday’s collective hysteria from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Seth McFarlane bled into the night and early Tuesday, with charges of war crimes, concentration camp tactics, and Catholic kidnappings.

“Why does Trump hate Catholics so much? His latest sick fetish is 2 round up tens of thousands of Catholics, jail them, take their children from them, then jail them. He also hates Catholics from Haiti(“shithole country”) & he truly despises the Catholic island of Puerto Rico. Why?” tweeted left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, seemingly assuming that the illegal border crossers  are faithful Catholics.

Director Judd Apatow equated the safe holding facilities U.S. immigration officials use to hold illegal immigrants to the concentration camps Nazis used to hold Jews, and other victims of the Third Reich, in before they were executed or forced into hard labor.

“We all have always heard about concentration camps and thought about what we would have done if we were alive at that time,” the 40-Year-Old Virgin director tweeted. Well we are now. What are you going to do? How are you going to speak up? How will you protest?”

Meanwhile, actor Ike Barinholtz called President Trump and his senior policy advisor Stephen Miller “war criminals.”

Below is a sampling of the latest rants from well heeled celebrities, who seem more concerned about the well-being of lawbreaking aliens than the rule of law and the security of America.

THIS IS *Audio* of two six-year-old girls separated from their parents. One came with her father, one with her mother. This is happening 70 TIMES A DAY. They were later told that their parent may be deported WITHOUT THEM. We must all be so LOUD and ENRAGED that the GOP will abandon Trump and vote with the Democrats to end this policy. It is the ONLY way this can be stopped. Trump has the power to stop it now- but he won’t. Please call, march, do whatever you can to let the GOP know that this is not who we are. This is not a political issue. This is about our humanity. This is about the code of conduct we as Americans want to live by. Please listen to these three videos one more time, and then take action. #wherearethechildren #keepfamiliestogether #trumpconcentrationcamps #trumpsessionspolicy 🙏🏻

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

