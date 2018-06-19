Volume 2 — Celebs Melt Down over Border Enforcement: ‘War Criminals.’ ‘Concentration Camps.’ ‘Hate Catholics’

Social media overflowed for the second day in a row this week with hot-takes and Nazi Germany analogies from Hollywood celebrities fuming over President Donald Trump’s dogged law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Monday’s collective hysteria from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Seth McFarlane bled into the night and early Tuesday, with charges of war crimes, concentration camp tactics, and Catholic kidnappings.

“Why does Trump hate Catholics so much? His latest sick fetish is 2 round up tens of thousands of Catholics, jail them, take their children from them, then jail them. He also hates Catholics from Haiti(“shithole country”) & he truly despises the Catholic island of Puerto Rico. Why?” tweeted left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, seemingly assuming that the illegal border crossers are faithful Catholics.

Why does Trump hate Catholics so much? His latest sick fetish is 2 round up tens of thousands of Catholics, jail them, take their children from them, then jail them. He also hates Catholics from Haiti(“shithole country”) & he truly despises the Catholic island of Puerto Rico.Why? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 19, 2018

Director Judd Apatow equated the safe holding facilities U.S. immigration officials use to hold illegal immigrants to the concentration camps Nazis used to hold Jews, and other victims of the Third Reich, in before they were executed or forced into hard labor.

“We all have always heard about concentration camps and thought about what we would have done if we were alive at that time,” the 40-Year-Old Virgin director tweeted. “ Well we are now. What are you going to do? How are you going to speak up? How will you protest?”

We all have always heard about concentration camps and thought about what we would have done if we were alive at that time. Well we are now. What are you going to do? How are you going to speak up? How will you protest? https://t.co/J0uqWzjLnt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 19, 2018

Meanwhile, actor Ike Barinholtz called President Trump and his senior policy advisor Stephen Miller “war criminals.”

There needs to be a reckoning for this. Trump, Sessions, Miller should all be sent to the Hague. They are war criminals and should be given no quarter at any point in their worthless lives https://t.co/uul454V6Ot — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 17, 2018

Below is a sampling of the latest rants from well heeled celebrities, who seem more concerned about the well-being of lawbreaking aliens than the rule of law and the security of America.

I know this is basic knowledge at this point, but my mind simply can’t comprehend that the same people who claim to care so much about embryos care so little about living children. People’s children. Human children. Children. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 19, 2018

Children should not be separated from their parents. https://t.co/rYLu2A3OXR — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 19, 2018

This state-sponsored child abuse must stop. Pure evil https://t.co/o98cY3SjeT — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 19, 2018

If it’s true that the arc of the moral universe bends towards justice, let’s please help it bend a little faster, for the sake of these vulnerable children. Republican senators, please do the right thing, we are begging. https://t.co/m6kNaY39jn — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 19, 2018

When I think of children being forcibly separated from their parents & sent to a prison camps, I think Susan Collins & Ben Sasse! @SenatorCollins @BenSasse✨ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 19, 2018

These are the two men largely responsible for the @realdonaldtrump “zero tolerance” policy of taking children away from their parents, #stephenmiller and #jeffsessions . The depths of evil and racism in the #trump White House are staggering. pic.twitter.com/M1Ixy2B2N5 — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) June 19, 2018

Maybe saying that what’s happening now echoes some of the early days of authoritarian regimes that ended in mass graves (arguably NOT an understatement) might light a fire under the ass of those other 42%? And also under the ass of complacent non-GOP’ers? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) June 19, 2018

Thank u for speaking up against this racist inhumane act by our shameful president! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/j0AF5UfLNL — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 19, 2018

Good morning, @realDonaldTrump. What did YOU have for breakfast today? Immigrant kids tell CBS they go hungry in Trump camps after being fed only 'apples and water' https://t.co/q9LXYym4gV — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 19, 2018

Trump has finally found his footing as President.

Right on the throats of the most powerless people he could find. We must go to any lengths to get rid of him. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 18, 2018

Mueller aside, who do we see about crimes against humanity? https://t.co/JgFmzLrGBV — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 19, 2018

What I can’t understand, what is most terrifying about the sounds & images coming out of the internment camps, is how anyone can see these children & not be morally outraged. Trump claims he bombed Syria after seeing the children suffering, but he’s inflicting terrible pain now. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 19, 2018

Hey everybody, as we protest these inhuman child detentions, just a quick reminder that Trump has always been a racist conman, Scott Pruitt is corrupt to his greasy center, and the NRA is a terrorist organization. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 19, 2018

I am firmly opposed to the current treatment of immigrants by the US government. We must act. https://t.co/MeeRx3wjcI — k.d. lang (@kdlang) June 18, 2018

