Arnold Schwarzenegger: Put Politicians in Cages, ‘Not Innocent Kids’

Arnold Schwarzenegger criticized the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy Tuesday, demanding lawmakers find solutions to keep immigrant families together.

“As an immigrant, I know the magnetic power of America’s greatness,” the movie star tweeted. “As a former border Governor, I know the importance of securing our border and fixing our absurdly broken immigration system. As an American, I know that kids shouldn’t be pawns while the ‘adults’ figure it out.”

Schwarzenegger, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, then proposed detaining lawmakers until Congress passes immigration reform.

“The administration is right that we need to fix our immigration system,” the former Mr. Olympia bodybuilder added.

“But if anybody is going to be in a cage while we wait for a comprehensive reform, let’s make it the politicians who don’t do their jobs in the cages, not innocent kids.”

The Justice Department’s “zero-tolerance” policy— which has led to immigrant children being separated from their families at the border—is drawing outrage from both Democrats and establishment Republicans.

Lawmakers, journalists, celebrities, and religious leaders are accused of conflating the number of child border crossers separated from their parents with human smugglers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told the White House press corps on Monday that the “vast, vast majority” of the 12,000 minors detained at the border were brought by human traffickers.

“So I want to be clear on a couple of other things,” the Secretary said. “The vast majority, vast, vast majority of children who are in the care of HHS right now — 10,000 of the 12,000 — were sent here alone by their parents.”

According to Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congress are discussing the use of DNA tests to verify paternal relationships of separated immigrant children and accompanying adults.