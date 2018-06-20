Donald Trump Jr. Torches Peter Fonda Over Vile Attack on 12-Year-Old Barron

Donald Trump Jr. hit back at actor Peter Fonda late Wednesday morning after the Oscar-nominee publicly called for a mob to kidnap his 12-year-old brother, Barron Trump, and throw him in a cage with pedophiles.

“You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger.,” Don Jr. closed with “LMK,” which means “let me know.”

You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK. https://t.co/8OhiQ0aZmO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2018

Don Jr. was responding to a tweet from Fonda, where urged a mob to kidnap Barron so he could be thrown in a cage and raped by pedophiles.

“We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will …stand up against the giant asshole she is married to,” Fonda’s tweet read.

After Don Jr. fired back, another off-the-rails leftist, undoubtedly fueled by the media’s ongoing misinformation campaign regarding children being separated from adults at the border, threatened the president’s son with, “Don’t worry we’re coming for Chloe, too.”

Chloe is Chloe Trump, Don Jr’s. three-year-old daughter.

Hey @Twitter are you going to do something about demented leftists threatening @DonaldJTrumpJr's children? This is what the left is. Completely filled with hate. pic.twitter.com/ZcW0WwLwzF — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 20, 2018

During his Tuesday night tirade, Fonda also launched sexist attacks against Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. He referred to both with the sexist slur “gash” an called on Nelsen to be publicly stripped naked and whipped.

Nancy Sinatra and left-wing documentary filmmaker Josh Fox both praised Fonda for his tweets.

As of now, there is no indication that Twitter is enforcing its own policies that calls for penalties, including banishment, for promoting violence, most especially against women and children.

Fonda was active on Twitter Wednesday morning. He deleted one of his sexist tweets, but he chose not to respond to Don Jr’s offer to “pick on someone bigger.”

Fonda’s new movie, Boundaries, is set to be released Friday and is produced by Sony Classics.

As of yet, Sony Classics has not tweeted or commented on their star’s call to have an 11-year-old boy kidnapped raped. The company has not responded to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

