George and Amal Clooney Donate $100,000 to Fight Trump’s Immigration Enforcement

Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney have donated $100,000 to fight the enforcement of federal policy on illegal immigration, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The couple, who has an estimated net worth of over $500 million, will donate the money to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights as a response to the recent outcry over the ongoing crackdown at the southern border that has seen some immigrant children being separated from their parents.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” the couple said in a statement. “We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.”

“Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights,” they continued.

The Young Center’s executive director, Maria Woltjen, thanked the Clooneys for their donation to what they claim is a policy that violates international law.

“This Administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs,” she said in the statement.

“We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time,” she added.

It is not the first time that the Clooneys, who have extensive ties to a range of left-wing causes, have provided considerable donations to progressive advocacy groups. In February, the pair gave $500,000 to “March for Our Lives,” a nationwide protest movement calling for increased gun control.

Last year, the couple also donated $1 million to the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in the wake of violent protests by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

George Clooney owns a massive estate in Lake Como, Italy and has instituted extensive security measures to keep the property private and free from paparazzi and pilfers. The Suburbicon star has praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her acceptance of refugees from Syria and other countries and has slammed Trump’s commitment to enforcing America’s borders.

For her part, Amal Clooney criticized Trump’s border wall proposal in April 2016, telling the BBC the plan does not represent “U.S. values.”

