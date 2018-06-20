Jada Pinkett Smith: My Vagina ‘Is Like a 16-Year-Old’ After Vaginal Rejuvenation

46-year-old actress Jada Pinkett Smith claimed her vagina is now “like a 16-year-old,” after she had a vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

“I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues,” claimed Pinkett Smith. “Which completely went away after three treatments.”

“When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” she continued. “It looks like a little beautiful peach.”

According to Page Six, vaginal rejuvenation is usually undergone “because of dryness, appearance, pain during sex or stress incontinence.”

The Vitality Institute of Agoura’s owner Kelly Rainey also claimed the procedure “introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover,” and it “makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s.”

The Institute reportedly uses an Ultra Femme 36o system, which is described as “noninvasive,” “quick,” and “painless.”

“Menopause and other factors can lead to low estrogen production and bothersome symptoms like vaginal dryness, discomfort, and a loss of elasticity. Dr. Michael Sarti offers vaginal rejuvenation and the innovative Ultra Femme 360® radiofrequency system at the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Agoura Hills, California,” the website declares. “These techniques improve sexual intimacy and wellness, vaginal comfort, and more.”

“The Ultra Femme 360 is the shortest noninvasive radiofrequency treatment for improving women’s sexual health and wellness. It involves a quick and painless in-office treatment that yields impressive results in just three comfortable treatments,” the Institute claims. “Very similar to a pelvic exam, one of our registered nurses gently inserts the transvaginal applicator into the vaginal canal and gently slides it in and out to deliver radio frequency energy into the tissue. After eight minutes another external applicator is utilized to treat the outer area. You might feel a comfortable, tolerable, and mild heat during the procedure while the device delivers the energy.”

“The Ultra Femme 360 has two attachments that address the vaginal canal and labial area. The system heats the target area with radiofrequency to stimulate your body’s healing response, cell regeneration, collagen synthesis, and blood supply to achieve enhanced sensitivity and vaginal rejuvenation,” they explained, adding that the system “plumps and lifts the labia majora, tightens the vaginal canal, increases blood flow to the clitoris, and much more.”