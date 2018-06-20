Jim Carrey Art Shows Grotesque Trump ‘Devour Immigrant Children’

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted his latest piece of politically charged paintings on Tuesday, this time of President Donald Trump preparing to eat an immigrant child.

The artwork, entitled “Trump: The Art of the Meal,” shows a grotesque-looking Trump holding a child’s leg in front of his fang-toothed mouth — the horrific depiction a reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding separation of parents and children under immigration and border enforcement.

“‘If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!'” Carrey captioned the image.

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” pic.twitter.com/LgOejCxRTN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

Last month, Carrey shared a similar artwork depicting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency agents violently dragging away women and children under the watchful eye of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border,” he wrote at the time. “Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days.”

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

Carrey has also described the behavior of law enforcement agencies as “worse than animals” and a symptom of Donald Trump’s America.

“We treat them like animals because we’re worse than animals: we’re Donald Trump’s Americans,” Carrey wrote. “If this wickedness goes on our fate will be a cruel one.”

We sit by as children are slaughtered by the hundreds in their classrooms, taken from their refugee parents and locked in cages. We treat them like animals because we're worse than animals: we're Donald Trump’s Americans. If this wickedness goes on our fate will be a cruel one. pic.twitter.com/WdYZPKsN9Q — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 5, 2018

Over the past year, the 56-year-old comedian has produced dozens of anti-Trump artworks mocking him, his family, and members of his administration. Some of the most controversial pieces include fantasizing about the death of his sons Eric and Donald Jr., depictions of First Lady Melania Trump being brainwashed, and a cartoon character urinating on Donald Trump’s grave.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.