Actor Peter Fonda: ‘Rip Barron Trump From His Mother… Put Him in Cage With Pedophiles’

Oscar-nominated actor Peter Fonda called on a mob to “rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”

Barron Trump, the young son of the president and first lady, is just 12-years-old.

WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Fonda also called on a mob of 90 million to surround schools attended by the children of ICE agents in order to “scare the shit out of them and worry the fuck out of the agents” and to “make their children worry.”

Sounds great. We don’t have to take the agents kids, we only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the fuck out of the agents frm CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE FUCK OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW https://t.co/z3YqCtVI0I — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

“Wanna stop this fucking monster,” Fonda wrote in another tweet, referring to President Trump, “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend! These Republican assholes are all in on it! The chief asshole is happy we are all very upset. we have to get even more angry with these Republicans.”

Wanna stop this fucking monster? Really wanna stop this giant asshole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN ASSHOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF ASSHOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Fonda added that this massive protest would need to be made to look spontaneous, not like something that had been organized by elitists like himself.

“This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW,” the 78-year-old wrote.

It’s more than a protest! 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW https://t.co/be9IDUN15c — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

As of yet, there is no indication Twitter has taken any action against Fonda, even though the left-wing actor has violated numerous Twitter policies with his call for mob violence against a child, his call for a mob to kidnap the President of the United States’ child and put him in a cage with the specific purpose of having this 12-year-old child gang-raped.

Fonda also went on a sexist jihad against White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of Homeland Security. Using the sexist slut “gash,” and adding that “‘gash’ is much worse than cunt,” Fonda called for violence against both.

“Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping,” he said of Sanders.

SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And “gash” is much worse than cunt. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping. — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

“Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity,” Fonda tweeted.

Fonda’s call to strip Nielsen naked and publicly whip her was cheered on by Nancy Sinatra:

Say how you really feel, Blues baby. ♥️🌊 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) June 19, 2018

Josh Fox, a left-wing documentary director who has also been nominated for an Oscar, registered his approval of Fonda’s tweets:

Yo. @iamfonda is on fire right now. God bless him. Check out his whole feed rn. https://t.co/TxebWnsFKh — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) June 20, 2018

A good faith search of Fonda’s Twitter account and prior statements reveal no record him protesting former President Barack Obama separating border children. In his defense, Fonda might not have known Obama was separating children from parents at the border because the establishment media covered this fact up for eight long years.

Another issue worth mentioning is that one of the reasons children are being separated from adults at the border, is to PROTECT them from the sex traffickers who use their underage prey as a golden ticket into America. The whole idea of Trump’s zero tolerance policy is to finally put an end to “catch and release,” a policy that incentivizes the exploitation of young children in the worst ways imaginable.

Why Fonda believes having Barron Trump raped would teach Trump a lesson when Trump is already walking through media hell in order to protect border children from sex-traffickers, only proves the establishment media have achieved their goal of deceiving the American people with fake news.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.