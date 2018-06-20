Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Proposes ‘Children’s Liberation Army’ to Attack ICE Agents

Rage Against the Machine frontman Tom Morello took to Twitter to propose the formation of a “Children’s Liberation Army,” made of “disgruntled vets” to take on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the 54-year-old suggested that “people of good conscience” and “former vets” join together to “take on” the government agency.

“Ok people of good conscience & disgruntled vets I’m thinking of putting together a Children’s Liberation Army to take on ICE,” he wrote. “WHOS IN?

Morello’s idea comes amid ongoing outrage from Hollywood and other left-leaning groups and organizations over the crackdown at the U.S. border that has led to some immigrant children being separated from their parents. The effort forms part of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” policy towards illegal immigration.

It is not the first time that Morello, a self-styled socialist and political activist, has made wild suggestions pertaining to political activism. In June 2016, he and members of his band Rage Against the Machine threatened to “cause a ruckus” at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, although the idea never came to pass.

That same month, Morello released a short video urging people not to support Donald Trump’s’ presidential campaign, to a “frat house rapist” and an “old-school segregationist.”

