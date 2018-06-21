Barbra Streisand: Trump ‘Kidnapping Children at the Border’

Actress and activist Barbara Streisand took to Twitter this week and accused President Donald Trump of “kidnapping children at the border” and “holding them hostage” in exchange for border wall funding.

Barbra Streisand captioned a tweet of an MSNBC panel discussing Trump’s immigration policies, saying, “Donald Trump is kidnapping children at the border and holding them hostage for his $25 BILLION wall. “You give me my wall, I’ll give you your children” is the transactional deal of an extortionist.”

Donald Trump is kidnapping children at the border and holding them hostage for his $25 BILLION wall. "You give me my wall, I'll give you your children" is the transactional deal of an extortionist. https://t.co/h3TDWa6EFJ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 19, 2018

The Meet the Fockers star then retweeted an article from the left-wing site the Daily Kos, which called Trump’s rhetoric on immigration “Hitlerian.”

The award-winning actress of Jewish descent then doubled-down on that point by describing Trump’s language on immigration as reminiscent of the “language of Hitler’s Germany.”

President Trump just said that immigrants "pour into and infest our country." This is more than reminiscent of the language of Hitler's Germany as is his monstrous policy of snatching crying children from their parents at the border. https://t.co/K2cvwlJDEk — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 19, 2018

Streisand then accused President Trump of “literally” torturing children who are trying to “escape violence and abuse.”

Trump has a monstrous policy of holding children hostage to build his unfeasible wall that he promised Mexico was going to pay for. His political negotiation tactic is to literally torture children, who are trying to escape violence and abuse already. https://t.co/Wvu6Bf5rVs — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 18, 2018

The Oscar-winning actress has made serious accusations against President Trump in the past, as well. In February, she blamed the president for the Parkland school shooting, saying that he “brings out the violence in people.”

In May, Barbra Streisand said the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal would “endanger the world.” The Golden Globe winner also parodied then-candidate Trump at an LGBT fundraiser in New York City, with an anti-Trump version of her hit song, Send in the Clowns.

After days of intense backlash, President Trump signed an executive order which reversed current policy, and allows for families to remain together until the end of their immigration proceedings. Border wall funding was not a condition of the executive order.

