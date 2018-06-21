Celebs Rip Trump’s Border Order: ‘Lying White Trash Child Abusing Monsters’

Universal Pictures

A slew of Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter to criticize President Donald Trump after he ended the policy of separating illegal immigrant adults from minors apprehended at the southern border.

On Wednesday, Trump caved to mounting public pressure to end the controversial practice, which formed part of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” policy towards illegal immigration.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” Trump said on signing the order. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

However, many prominent celebrities campaigning for an end to the policy did not seem satisfied.

Actor Tom Arnold said that despite the order, Trump and Sessions remain “lying white trash child abusing monsters.”

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal responded to a call to action from the far-left Islamic activist Linda Sarsour, asking where in New York a protest would be taking place.

Actor John Cusack claimed the government was pursuing a practice of “criminalizing poverty.”

Comedian Judd Apatow said that Trump’s holding a meeting of entirely white men amounted to “pure racism.”

Hellboy star Ron Perlman described the order as a “little stunt,” adding that Trump had the “blood of babies” on himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said that Trump’s order would only be used to “meet his own needs.”

Comedian Michael Black quipped that under the new order, children would finally be placed in the “correct jail.”

Actress Debra Messing suggested that Trump adjusted current policy so he could keep families “indefinitely.”

Comedian Billy Eichner pointed out that despite Trump’s change of heart, his administration “will always be [the one] that ripped children away from parents.”

Responding to a tweet from Ivanka Trump thanking her father for his decision, singer Emmy Rossum said that the order was merely a “flourish of a pen for the camera.”

Actress Patricia argued that Trump still “hates immigrants with a vengeance” while claiming that the U.S. is being turned over to “Russian foreign hands.”

Director Rob Reiner said that no real immigration reform can be implemented while a “fascist demagogue” is President of the United States.

Long-time Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell said that Trump was merely stopping the “horror” he started.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who changed her Twitter profile photo to one of a screaming child, said that order was just a “bunch of hyperbole.”

Former model and actress Mia Farrow wanted answers as to when already detained children would be reunited with their families.

Modern Family producer Danny Zuker said he would refuse to thank Trump for his action, describing it as a “half-hearted attempt” to solve a “humanitarian crisis.”

