Celebs Rip Trump’s Border Order: ‘Lying White Trash Child Abusing Monsters’

A slew of Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter to criticize President Donald Trump after he ended the policy of separating illegal immigrant adults from minors apprehended at the southern border.

On Wednesday, Trump caved to mounting public pressure to end the controversial practice, which formed part of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” policy towards illegal immigration.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” Trump said on signing the order. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

However, many prominent celebrities campaigning for an end to the policy did not seem satisfied.

Actor Tom Arnold said that despite the order, Trump and Sessions remain “lying white trash child abusing monsters.”

Executive Order my ass. Donald Trump & Jeff Sessions are lying white trash child abusing monsters. It ain’t over until the children are safe & the Trump Administration is not. https://t.co/oHyqJr5kdr — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 20, 2018

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal responded to a call to action from the far-left Islamic activist Linda Sarsour, asking where in New York a protest would be taking place.

Where do we meet in Nyc?? https://t.co/rpH360YHEF — Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) June 20, 2018

Actor John Cusack claimed the government was pursuing a practice of “criminalizing poverty.”

What we have here is criminalizing poverty – taking children away from parents -for profit in privative child internment camps-

Anyone care to disagree ? Or Argue this is not the definition of a high crime ? https://t.co/a3LJJeIdhi — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 20, 2018

Comedian Judd Apatow said that Trump’s holding a meeting of entirely white men amounted to “pure racism.”

Can you imagine being the kind of person who could care less about not having anyone around him who doesn’t look exactly like him? The is pure racism. https://t.co/nHd5DdFr8O — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 20, 2018

Hellboy star Ron Perlman described the order as a “little stunt,” adding that Trump had the “blood of babies” on himself.

Yo, dickwad in chief, that little stunt with the executive order? You think you can fool a Corleone? Your self-created nightmare is just beginning. You, like very few of the worst leaders of all time, have the blood of babies on you! https://t.co/VgG3GmJggT — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 21, 2018

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said that Trump’s order would only be used to “meet his own needs.”

Watch this space for Trump trying to use this Executive Order (and these kids) to meet his own needs. https://t.co/utihS53tuJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 20, 2018

Comedian Michael Black quipped that under the new order, children would finally be placed in the “correct jail.”

I'm just happy children will finally be in the correct jail. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 20, 2018

Actress Debra Messing suggested that Trump adjusted current policy so he could keep families “indefinitely.”

He didn’t FIX IT. He tweeked it so he would be able to keep families INDEFINITELY. https://t.co/HHZjZryDRN — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 21, 2018

Comedian Billy Eichner pointed out that despite Trump’s change of heart, his administration “will always be [the one] that ripped children away from parents.”

This will always be the administration that ripped children away from parents, even children with mental & physical disabilities. They didn’t stop until shouted at from every corner of the globe, telling them they are inhumane. But that is who they are – and they’ll do it again. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 20, 2018

Responding to a tweet from Ivanka Trump thanking her father for his decision, singer Emmy Rossum said that the order was merely a “flourish of a pen for the camera.”

Read the fine print. Those 2300 children aren’t getting reunited with their parents. This order is a flourish of a pen for the camera without any real change to your inhumane and disgraceful policies. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 20, 2018

Actress Patricia argued that Trump still “hates immigrants with a vengeance” while claiming that the U.S. is being turned over to “Russian foreign hands.”

The irony is that the Trump base who hate immigrants with a vengeance & claim these foreigners are ruining our nation are the same people happily turning our nation over to Russian foreign hands. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 21, 2018

Director Rob Reiner said that no real immigration reform can be implemented while a “fascist demagogue” is President of the United States.

Taking ownership of and reversing the horrific policy of separating parents from children is a necessary first step towards fixing a created crisis. But a comprehensive humane immigration policy can not exist when a fascist demagogue refers to immigrants as murderers and rapists — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 20, 2018

Long-time Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell said that Trump was merely stopping the “horror” he started.

“ i stopped the horror i started” – bravo you moron #dumbTRUMP — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 20, 2018

Actress Alyssa Milano, who changed her Twitter profile photo to one of a screaming child, said that order was just a “bunch of hyperbole.”

That executive order is a bunch of hyperbole and will not solve this problem. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 20, 2018

Former model and actress Mia Farrow wanted answers as to when already detained children would be reunited with their families.

What about the 2322 children under 12 years old, who are currently being detained by Trump administration? When will they be united with their parents? What is the process? https://t.co/j6VyXjMgNS — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 20, 2018

Modern Family producer Danny Zuker said he would refuse to thank Trump for his action, describing it as a “half-hearted attempt” to solve a “humanitarian crisis.”

With apologies to @IvankaTrump, I think I’ll pass on thanking her shitty dad for his half hearted attempt to fix the humanitarian crises he started. Kids are still missing. Don’t get distracted. pic.twitter.com/ZuSmsAxiJq — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 20, 2018

