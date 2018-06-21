Nolte: Peter Fonda vs. Roseanne Proves #TimesUp Is a Big, Fat Fraud

Roseanne Barr literally had her career destroyed by the establishment media and Hollywood a few weeks ago over one racist Tweet. Peter Fonda, however, has been given a free pass by the establishment media and Hollywood’s #MeToo activists after tweeting out a call to have a child raped and a woman sexually abused and humiliated.

The male, the guy faces zero consequences, but only because he is part of the establishment, only because the targets of his hate and violence are the “correct” women and children to target with hate and violence.

Meanwhile, the powerful woman who dares to have a singular political voice that bucks the establishment, is destroyed forever.

All of this goes to show that neither the establishment media nor Hollywood’s phony #MeToo movement give a damn about the abuse of women and children, about the so-called patriarchy, or even basic human decency.

Roseanne Barr tweeted something awful. No question. And she has since apologized again and again in a series of tweets where you can sense her anguish, her desire to be forgiven, her need to make up for what she said. All to no avail. She will never be forgiven, she will never be allowed to resume her career, because her true sin is that she is a free-thinking woman, a gender-apostate who refuses to behave in the way the media and Hollywood establishment demand women behave.

Peter Fonda, however, engaged in appalling and dangerous behavior far beyond Barr’s single racist tweet, and he will continue to thrive and survive.

Never forget that Fonda sent out a call for mob violence, a call for a child (the 11-year-old son of President Trump) to be kidnapped from his mother and thrown in a cage with pedophiles. Peter Fonda sought to orchestrate mob action that would result in the gang-rape of an innocent child.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES,” Fonda’s Tuesday night tweet read.

But Fonda wasn’t done. He also called on his mob to terrorize the children of ICE agents.

“[W]e only need to surround their schools and scare the shit out of them and worry the fuck out of the agents frm CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE FUCK OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW,” Fonda demanded.

Then Fonda turned his hate towards two women, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who he attacked with the sexist slur “gash,” and Kirstjen Nielsen, the Department of Homeland Security, who he wanted to see stripped naked and publicly whipped.

“SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And ‘gash’ is much worse than cunt,” Fonda tweeted.

Of Nielsen, he wrote, “Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

No one is excusing a racist tweet. But there is no comparing Barr’s tweet with Fonda’s open and clear call to violence, an order to the mob to gang rape a child, to terrorize the children of law enforcement officers, to publicly strip naked and whip a woman.

And yet, Fonda has gotten away with it.

Despite their own guidelines, Twitter has not removed Fonda’s verified status or banished him.

Despite their own so-called principles, Hollywood’s #TimesUp activists have given Fonda their consent for his behavior through shattering silence.

And despite their own ludicrous claim to objectivity, the media have also given Fonda their consent through their own self-righteous silence.

There is no evil you can commit against a Republican woman, or the innocent child of a Republican, no amount of sexism, no amount of degradation, or even a call for rape, that will ever result in outrage from these groups, because they all believe these apostates got it coming, especially the child.

Oh, yes, most especially the child.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.