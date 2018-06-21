Peter Fonda Blames Border Drama for Wishing Barron Trump Be Caged with Pedophiles

Actor Peter Fonda has apologized for attacking 12-year-old Barron Trump on Twitter, saying he hoped President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s son be put in a cage with sexual predators.

“We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will will [sic] stand up against the giant asshole she is married to. 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. Fuck,” Fonda tweeted on Tuesday.

Fonda apologized in a statement his public relations firm Pure Arts distributed to the media on Wednesday, blaming his tweet on images of children whose parents smuggled them illegally into the United States and who were placed in federal custody while those parents face court proceedings. The left-wing media has been reporting fake news about how children were being unfairly taken from their parents, mistreated and kept in cages.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda said in a statement. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong, and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

Fonda is cast in the new film Boundaries. Breitbart News sent an inquiry to Sony Classics on Wednesday asking if it condoned his hateful tweet. Sony issued a statement late Wednesday night condemning Fonda’s remarks and saying his “very minor role” in the film would not delay Friday’s opening.

Families who present themselves at official points of entry at the U.S./Mexico border are not separated, but those crossing the border illegally face prosecution for breaking federal immigration law.

As Breitbart News reported, children in federal custody are in safe and even enjoyable facilities.

The facility at El Cajon … is not a “cage.” It is a comfortable facility providing lodging, meals, clothing, medical care, education, recreation, counseling, and other services. It is run by a nonprofit organization called Southwest Key as part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) Program, run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in the Administration for Children and Familes (ACF). They have limited access to telephones to call relatives, both in the U.S. and abroad. They receive therapy, both as individuals and in group sessions. They enjoy field trips to local museums, parks, and the zoo, where they can explore the city beyond the shelter. And they also have social activities, including a recent “prom” for which they dressed up.

