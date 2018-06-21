PHOTOS: Melania Trump Trolls ‘Fake News Media,’ Rocks ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ Parka Back to White House

First Lady Melania Trump defied the establishment media and her critics once again after they blasted her for wearing a parka with the message “I really don’t care, do u?” graffitied on the back of it.

As noted in our Fashion Notes, Mrs. Trump took a bold fashion move this afternoon when she stepped out of her Secret Service vehicle to board her flight to the border wearing the about $40 parka from Zara’s — a retail brand that she has never worn before.

Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Bold in ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ Parkahttps://t.co/0o1HxcToBY — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 21, 2018

Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham downplayed the message behind Mrs. Trump’s parka, though the ensemble was worn after weeks of relentless attacks by the establishment media and left-wing pundits who have targeted her for their disdain.

Despite the backlash, Mrs. Trump brushed off her critics by stepping off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in the parka, again, with sources telling Breitbart News that the Slovenian-born former model wore the army green jacket all the way back to the White House.

In a message online, President Trump said the message on Mrs. Trump’s crisis chic parka “refers to the Fake News Media.”

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

Last year, Mrs. Trump rocked a beautiful pair of black stilettos in a Top Gun chic look as she boarded a flight to a hurricane-ravaged region of the country, Breitbart News noted. A month later, Mrs. Trump pushed back against the establishment media again, wearing snakeskin Manolo Blahniks while boarding a flight to visit Texas hurricane victims.

